CISCE 2023 Date Sheet: Class 10th exams from Feb 27, Class 12th from Feb 13

CISCE Board Exam 2023 Datesheet Updates, Download CISCE 2023 Time-Table Live at cisce.org: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi today announced the date sheet for the board exams of 2022-23 academic session. Students can now check the exam schedule at the official CISCE website — cisce.org.

Read | How CBSE Class 12th toppers prepared for the board exams

According to the official notification, the CISCE board exams 2023 for class 10 will commence from February 27 and conclude on March 29. Similarly, class 12 board exams will take place between February 13 and March 31.

Board Exams 2023: How to download ICSE, ISC timetable:

Step 1: Go to the official website — cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of time table — click on that.

Step 3: Now, a new PDF will open in front of the screen, where you can check the complete date sheet.

Step 4: Download and save the list for future reference.

In the 2021-22 academic session, a total of 18 students earned the first rank in class 12 exams and CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent in ISC exams 2022. For class 10, CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.97 per cent. In both classes, girls outperformed boys.

However, unlike CBSE, CISCE Board gave equal weightage to term 1 and term 2 exams in the 2021-22 exams. “Right from the start, when we announced that we were going to conduct two examinations for the academic year 2021-22, we had made it clear to the (affiliated) schools that each term would be accounted for equally,” Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of the Board said.