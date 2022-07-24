scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

CISCE 12th result 2022: How to check score card online, via SMS

CISCE ISC 12th result 2022: Students can apply for rechecking directly through the council’s website — cisce.org. However, they will be charged a fee of Rs 1000 per paper.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 24, 2022 4:00:06 pm
CISCE result 2022CISCE ICS result 2022: Students who appeared for the exams can check results at the official websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

CISCE ISC 12th result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the result of ISC semester-2 exams 2022 today, i.e. July 24 at 5 pm. Students who appeared for the exams can check results at the official websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org. 

Schools can check the results by logging in to the career portal of the council using the school principal’s login ID and password. 

Read |liveCISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

The CISCE board conducted the ISC (class 12) exams in two semesters. The Semester 2 exams were conducted from April 26, 2022 to June 13, 2022 whereas, semester 1 exams were held from November 22 till December 20, 2021. The board will now announced the aggregated result of both semesters. 

CISCE ISC 2022 result: How to check individual score:

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website — results.cisce.org

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Step 2: Click on the results link available on the home page.

Step 3: Select the ‘ISC’ option from ‘course’ menu.

Step 4: Enter your unique ID, Index number and the given captcha.

Step 5: Score cards will be available in the students account. Download and save for future reference.

Read |CISCE ISC 12th Results 2022: Date, time and result websites announced

CISCE ISC 2022 result: How to check results on the Careers portal:

Step 1: Log in to the Careers portal using the school Principal’s login ID and password.

Step 2: Click on ‘Semester 2 examination portal’

Step 3: Click on  ‘ISC’ located on the menu bar.

Step 4: From the ISC menu, click on ‘Reports’.

Step 5: Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view the school’s result.

Step 6: Click on ‘Comparison Table’ to view or print the score cards.

Schools can email the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com, or call at 1800-267-1760.

CISCE ISC semester-2 2022 result: How to receive scores through SMS:

Step 1: Type your Unique ID in the following way, in the ‘New Message’ box: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 2: Send the message to the number: 09248082883

Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen

 CISCE has also made provisions for schools to apply for rechecking of the results by the head of the school through the careers portal.The soft copies of the result of Semester 2 of the ISC Year 2021 -2022 examination will be made available to the schools on the careers portal, in the form of a tabulation sheet with the result of all the candidates of the school who have been registered and confirmed for the given year of examination.

 In addition to this, the online transcript for each candidate registered for the given year of examination will be made available, which will feature the theory marks scored by the candidate concerned in the semester-2 examination of the subjects offered by the candidate.

 Students can apply for rechecking directly through the council’s website — cisce.org. However, they will be charged a fee of Rs 1000 per paper.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox
Explained

Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi
Agnipath scheme

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru
Know Your City

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement