CISCE 12th result 2022: How to check score card online, via SMS

CISCE ISC 12th result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the result of ISC semester-2 exams 2022 today, i.e. July 24 at 5 pm. Students who appeared for the exams can check results at the official websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Schools can check the results by logging in to the career portal of the council using the school principal’s login ID and password.

Read | CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

The CISCE board conducted the ISC (class 12) exams in two semesters. The Semester 2 exams were conducted from April 26, 2022 to June 13, 2022 whereas, semester 1 exams were held from November 22 till December 20, 2021. The board will now announced the aggregated result of both semesters.

CISCE ISC 2022 result: How to check individual score:

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website — results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the results link available on the home page.

Step 3: Select the ‘ISC’ option from ‘course’ menu.

Step 4: Enter your unique ID, Index number and the given captcha.

Step 5: Score cards will be available in the students account. Download and save for future reference.

CISCE ISC 2022 result: How to check results on the Careers portal:

Step 1: Log in to the Careers portal using the school Principal’s login ID and password.

Step 2: Click on ‘Semester 2 examination portal’

Step 3: Click on ‘ISC’ located on the menu bar.

Step 4: From the ISC menu, click on ‘Reports’.

Step 5: Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view the school’s result.

Step 6: Click on ‘Comparison Table’ to view or print the score cards.

Schools can email the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com, or call at 1800-267-1760.

CISCE ISC semester-2 2022 result: How to receive scores through SMS:

Step 1: Type your Unique ID in the following way, in the ‘New Message’ box: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 2: Send the message to the number: 09248082883

Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen

CISCE has also made provisions for schools to apply for rechecking of the results by the head of the school through the careers portal.The soft copies of the result of Semester 2 of the ISC Year 2021 -2022 examination will be made available to the schools on the careers portal, in the form of a tabulation sheet with the result of all the candidates of the school who have been registered and confirmed for the given year of examination.

In addition to this, the online transcript for each candidate registered for the given year of examination will be made available, which will feature the theory marks scored by the candidate concerned in the semester-2 examination of the subjects offered by the candidate.

Students can apply for rechecking directly through the council’s website — cisce.org. However, they will be charged a fee of Rs 1000 per paper.