CIPET JEE 2020 entrance exam for diploma courses after class 10, class 12, graduation

CIPET JEE 2020: The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), under the Ministry of Chemicals and fertilizers, has invited applications for admission to a diploma, post-diploma, and postgraduate diploma courses for class 10 and class 12 pass students. To be eligible for these courses, candidates will have to clear a computer-based test (CBT).

The application process for admission is on at the official website cipet.gov.in. Interested can apply on or before July 2, 2020. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 12, as per the official notification. Those who clear the exam will have to appear for counseling that will be held on or before July 15. The course will begin on August 3.

Courses

Those who have cleared class 10 will be eligible for three-year courses including a three-year diploma in plastic mold technology (DPMT) and a three-year diploma in plastic technology (DPT).

For those having an undergraduate degree, there is a two-year Postgraduate Diploma in plastic processing and testing (PGD-PPT) and a one-and-half year course Postgraduate diploma in Plastic Mould Design with CAD or CAM.

Exam pattern

The question is generated from a question bank and different candidates will get different question sets. An expert committee will ensure that the question sets are of comparable difficulty level, content, question type etc. The exam will be conducted in multiple sessions.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 750 will be applicable. For foreign nationals, the fee is US$ 50 and for SC, ST candidates the fee is Rs 300. For northeast region candidates, the fee is Rs 100.

Exam Center

CIPET has centers across India including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Baddim Balasore, Bhopal. Bhubaneswar, Chandrapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Hajipur, Haldia, Imphal, Jaipur, Kochi, Korba, Lucknow, Madurai, Murthal, Mysuru, Raipur, Ranchi, and Vijayawada. The CIPET JEE 2020 score is applicable for all these centers.

