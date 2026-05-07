Coal India Limited Management Trainee Recruitment: Over 600 vacancies announced, application dates

Coal India Limited (CIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee (MT) in E-1 grade across multiple disciplines. The recruitment drive, announced through Advertisement No. 03/2026 dated May 5, aims to fill 660 vacancies through a computer based test (CBT). CIL is a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Coal.

The online registration process will begin on May 12, 2026, at 10 am and continue till June 11, 2026, up to 6 pm. Candidates will be able to apply through the official website of Coal India Limited at coalindia.in. The company said the CBT dates will be announced later through admit cards made available on the login portal.

According to the notification, vacancies have been announced in disciplines including civil, electrical, mechanical, systems, electronics and telecommunication, geology, industrial engineering, rajbhasha (Hindi), and company secretary. Of the total 660 posts, the highest number of vacancies has been notified for electrical engineering (221), followed by civil engineering (178) and mechanical engineering (145).

Coal India Management Trainee: Steps to apply

To apply for the management trainee programme in Coal India Limited, follow the given steps:

Step 1- Visit the official website of Coal India Limited

Step 2- Go to ‘Career with CIL’ section.

Step 3- Click on the link of managment trainee recruitment.

Step 4- Register using your mobile number and mail id.

Step 5- Enter the personal, academic and category details.

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Step 6- Upload scanned signature, photograph and other documents as necessary.

Step 7- Pay the application fee.

Step 8- Submit and save a copy for future reference.

The application fee has been fixed at Rs 1,180, including GST, for General, OBC and EWS candidates. SC, ST, PwBD candidates and employees of Coal India and its subsidiaries have been exempted from paying the fee.

Candidates applying for engineering disciplines must possess a full-time degree in the relevant branch with at least 60 per cent marks. For SC, ST and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), a relaxation of 5 per cent has been provided. Final-year students expecting their results by August 31, 2026, are also eligible to apply.

Documents needed to be submitted

Candidates are required to upload the following documents

— Class 10 certificate for age proof

— Marksheet and degree certificate.

— Category certificate (if applicable)

— PwD Certificate and UDID card (if applicable)

— EWS certificate for eligible candidates.

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— NOC for those who are working in government or PSU organizations.

— CGPA to percentage conversion certificate (if applicable)

Selection will be based solely on performance in the CBT, which will consist of two papers of 100 marks each. Paper I will include general knowledge, reasoning, numerical ability and english, while Paper II will test discipline-specific professional knowledge. Each paper will contain 100 multiple-choice questions, and there will be no negative marking.

The upper age limit for General and EWS candidates is 30 years as on April 30, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per Government of India norms.

Selected candidates will be appointed in the E-1 pay scale of Rs 60,000–1,80,000 with an initial basic pay of Rs 60,000 per month during the training period. After successful completion of one year of training and probation, candidates will be confirmed as Officers in their respective disciplines.