CICSE results announced, parents say Council followed ‘appropriate & fair’ formula

(From L) Aruja Jayaraj of Ryan International School (Nerul); Right Top Prashast Chitravanshi of Billabong School's Thane branch; Samiksh Jain of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Parents of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) students, whose Class X and XII exam results were announced on Friday, said the board had devised an “appropriate and fair” formula for evaluation.

While a slight increase in pass percentage was witnessed in some schools, the council this year did not release a merit list since some exams could not be held in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Maharashtra, 23,336 Class X students (2,07,902 across the country) and 3,150 Class XII examinees (88,409 countrywide) appeared for the boards this year.

The pass percentage for Class X students in Maharashtra was 99.92, slightly higher than last year’s 99.85. Among Class XII students, 98.53 per cent passed this year, as opposed to last year’s 99.27 percent.

Exams for about five papers were pending for most students when they were cancelled amid the pandemic. As per CICSE’s formula, scores obtained in three best board papers with internal assessment were taken into consideration to mark pending papers. Of a total score of 100, the weightage given to board papers and internal assessment was 80 and 20 marks, respectively.

For subjects in which marks are given on the basis of exams conducted, students can apply for rechecking or revaluation. The online module for submitting requests for rechecking for results will remain open from July 10 to July 16. Advocate Arvind Tiwari, who had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against CICSE exams that were earlier set to be held in July, said: “Justice has been done to all students. I have been receiving messages from parents who are happy with the overall marking scheme. As parents,we are satisfied.”

In Dhirubhai Ambani International School, the Class X topper was Samiksh Jain, who scored 99.6 per cent. Last year, the school’s topper had scored 98.6 per cent. Billabong School’s Thane branch student Prashast Chitravanshi scored 99.20 per cent. “I’d expected to score above 95 per cent,” he said, adding that he now plans to pursue engineering.

Aruja Jayaraj, a student of Ryan International School in Nerul, who scored 99 per cent in Class X exams, said that her score was above her expectations. “I’d expected over 90 per cent but my score has been a pleasant shock for us.” Jayaraj scored 100 in all papers except for English, in which she scored 94. “We did not enroll Aruja for any tuitions,” said her mother.

The school’s last year’s topper had scored 96.2 per cent, said Principal Janet Aranha, adding that the formula applied by the Council will benefit all students at the time of admissions.

Jamnabai Narsee School Principal Zeenat Bhojabhoy said, “Our results are as good as last year. This year, our pass percentage has slightly increased by 0.7 points.”

