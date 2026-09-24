CIC advises UPSC to display paper-wise marks for Mains exam; no record found for discontinuation since 2018

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has recommended the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to reinstate the practice of displaying the detailed distribution of marks obtained by all the candidates selected in the Civil Services Main examination after it noticed that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had no record of any formal decision behind discontinuing the practice from 2018.

As a response, the UPSC told the commission that after declaration of the final result, the detailed break-up of marks is forwarded to the DoPT and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), while the DoPT maintained that the detailed marks are generated and maintained unanimously by the UPSC.

The matter picked up momentum from a Right to Information (RTI) application which was filed seeking the comparative data of marks obtained by all selected candidates in each General Studies paper, optional subject paper and the Personality Test over 10 years, up to 2023.

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The applicant also asked for information on how different optional subjects had fared in terms of marks.

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The petitioner argued that while paper-wise marks of recommended candidates were publicly disclosed back in 2017, only aggregate marks are now made available from 2018 onwards. The non-disclosure affects aspirants’ ability to assess performance trends in different optional subjects, the applicant complained.

The CIC noted that despite being provided a final opportunity to produce official records, the DoPT has failed to submit any file noting, office memorandum, policy decision or other record supporting the discontinuation of publication of the UPSC CSE (Main) marks from 2018 onwards.

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The commission emphasised that the detailed marks “should be disclosed” to ensure “transparency and fairness in the selection procedure”, noting that candidates are required to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each of the seven competitive written papers in the UPSC CSE Mains examination.

It further added that disclosure of optional-subject marks would help aspirants to make informed choices and ensure they are not “dependent on unreliable sources” for information on how candidates are qualifying in different subjects.

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CIC issued an advisory under Section 25(5) of the RTI Act to reinstate the practice, saying that it was followed before 2018 and was stopped “without any policy decision on record”.

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The CIC also directed the DoPT to provide the RTI applicant the detailed marks obtained by recommended candidates in each GS paper, optional subject paper and Personality Test from CSE 2018 to 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)