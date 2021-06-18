CHSE Odisha Plus Two students to be evaluated based on Class 10 marks, result in August

Odisha plus two result 2021 is expected to be released in second week of August. File.

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced the evaluation criteria for plus two (Class 12) students. The students will be evaluated based on their marks in Class 10.

The result is likely to be released in the second week of August. Once released, students may check their results on the official website of CHSE at orissaresults.nic.in.

According to official statements, around 3.50 lakh students were to appear for the examination this year. However, the state board had cancelled Class 12 board exams due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

In 2020, 67.56 per cent of the 2.19 lakh students who appeared for the exam were able to pass it. The pass percentage of 65.89 per cent in arts exam remained low last year as compared to the science stream results, which scored the pass percentage of 72.33 per cent and for commerce, it was 74.95 per cent.

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday presented the proposed marking scheme for evaluation of Class 12 students after the board exams were cancelled on June 1. The evaluation strategy will have a total of three parts – Class 10 component (30%) based on best 3 performing subjects in Board exams, Class 11 component (30%) will be based on the final exam and Class 12 component (40%) based on unit test/mid-term/Pre-board.