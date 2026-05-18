CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2026 Date and Time: Class 12th result to be out by May 20

The exams opened with Science papers, while Arts and Commerce streams will begin on Friday. The schedule runs until March 28. (Image: AI generated)

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE Odisha) will declare the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 on May 20, as announced by Schools and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond on Monday. While the board has not yet issued an official notification confirming the exact result date and time, officials have indicated that the Odisha Plus Two results are expected around May 19 or May 20.

Once announced, students from Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams will be able to access their provisional scorecards online through the official website at chseodisha.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and registration details ready to avoid delays while checking results online.