CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2026 Date and Time: Class 12th result to be out by May 20

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The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE Odisha) will declare the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 on May 20, as announced by Schools and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond on Monday. While the board has not yet issued an official notification confirming the exact result date and time, officials have indicated that the Odisha Plus Two results are expected around May 19 or May 20.
Once announced, students from Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams will be able to access their provisional scorecards online through the official website at chseodisha.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and registration details ready to avoid delays while checking results online.
The CHSE Odisha conducted the annual Higher Secondary examinations earlier this year across centres in the state. Lakhs of students appeared for the Class 12 board examinations conducted in offline mode. Following the completion of exams, the evaluation process and tabulation of marks were undertaken at designated centres before the preparation of final results.
The online marksheet will include subject-wise marks, total score, division, and qualifying status. The digital scorecard released online will be provisional in nature, while original certificates will later be distributed through respective schools.
Last year, the Odisha Class 12 results were announced in May, continuing the board’s usual timeline for declaration of Higher Secondary examination results. Students are advised to regularly monitor the official websites for confirmation regarding the final result date, time, and activation of result links.