odisha.gov.in, CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Out: Websites to check +2 marks – chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha announced the results for the class 12 examination today. The result can be accessed at the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in. Additionally, students can check more information about pass percentages and toppers on the CHSE 12th result on the IE Education portal. Students will also be able to check and download the CHSE results at DigiLocker.

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Homepage of CHSE Odisha (screengrab from website) Homepage of CHSE Odisha (screengrab from website)

To download the result for the Odisha class 12 exam, students have to visit the official link of CHSE Odisha, then click on results. Then click on the link that appears on a new screen. Then enter all the details as required and click on submit. The result will appear on your screen. Download and save it for future reference.