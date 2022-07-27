CHSE Odisha +2 result 2022 declared: Pass percentage dips for Commerce stream, Science improves

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash declared the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha plus two examination result at a press conference. Students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results at the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

The CHSE +2 pass percentage for the science stream is 96.12% and for the commerce stream is 89.20%. A total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams appeared for the CHSE +2 examinations with nearly 2.13 lakh students registered from the Arts stream including 78,077 examinees in the science stream.

From the CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce stream, 24,136 and 5,863 vocational steam students had registered. The CHSE class 12 board examinations were conducted from April 28 to May 28 from 8 am to 10 am.

Students can check their +2 exam results at the official website. To check the results candidates have to first visit the official websites mentioned above. Then they have to enter the required credentials such as – roll number, registration number, and the given image text (captcha). Then the results will appear on the screen. Students are requested to take a printout of the result as it is an important document that will be needed further.

In 2021, around 3.50 lakh students registered for their CHSE +2 examination. The overall passing percentage of science stream was 95.15 per cent, commerce was at 94.96 per cent and arts at 89.49 per cent. Due to the Covid-19, the results were computed based on the alternate assessment as the board exams were cancelled by the state government.