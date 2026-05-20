CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2026: How to check Class 12th Science, Arts, Commerce marks?

CHSE Odisha +2 result 2026: The Schools and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond announced that the CHSE will release the results for all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts, together, on May 20 at 12.30 pm. Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) held between February 18 and March 21, 2026. Students can view their marksheet by logging in to the official websites of the boards, such as chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in. For more updates on the CHSE +2 result, admissions, and re-checking, check the IE Education portal. Students will also be able to check and download the CHSE results at DigiLocker.

CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026| Catch LIVE Updates here

Over two lakh students had registered for their +2 exam. These candidates will require their login credentials to download their Plus Two exam results. They can download their results after giving their login details. Candidates are requested to make sure that this is only the provisional marksheet. They can get their actual market by visiting their school once it is available from the school.

When and where to check CHSE Odisha Results

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2026: Ways to download +2 results?

For downloading the CHSE Odisha class 12 results, candidates are advised to follow the given steps to avoid extra details:

Step 1- Go to the website of chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in.

Step 2- Find the link to the CHSE Class 12th results.

Step 3- Enter the necessary details, such as the login credentials, and click submit.

Step 4- See the result.

Step 5- Download the result and keep a physical copy for future use.

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CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2026: Important details to check on the results

Candidates are required to check the following details in their results, as they will be necessary for their college admissions.

i) Information about the students.

ii) Roll Number.

iii) Name of Stream mentioned.

iv) Marks obtained.

v) Total marks obtained in all subjects.

vi) Status of the result (Pass/Fail).

Students should download their results of the CHSE Odisha exam and keep a physical copy of their marksheet, as this will be needed for their undergraduate admission. Once the results are out, candidates can download them from their Digi locker also. To pass the examination, candidates are required to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject. They are also required to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in aggregate.

Also read | CHSE Odisha +2 Results 2026: Science steady, Arts volatile in the last 5 years performance

In 2025, and 2024 CHSE Odisha announced their class 12 results on May 21 and May 26, respectively. In 2023, the board announced their class 12 results on May 31. The board announced their class 12 results on July 27, 2022.