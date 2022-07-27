scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2022: How to check scorecard

CHSE Odisha Board +2 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022: The students can check their class 12 board exams' respective results at the official website — orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 27, 2022 3:02:04 pm
+2 result chse, chse odisha +2 result, CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2022: The plus two exam was conducted in offline pen-and-paper format. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the results for plus two or +2 examination 2022 today at 4 pm. The students can check their CHSE Odisha +2 results at the official website — orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed that the CHSE Odisha +2 result for science and commerce streams will be declared today, however, the council will publish the HSC result for the arts stream within a week.

Read |liveCHSE Odisha +2 Result 2022 Live Updates

The CHSE Odisha Plus 2 syllabus was reduced to 60 per cent this year due to the COVID-19 situation. The +2 examinations were conducted from April 28 to May 28, 2022. This year, CHSE Odisha +2 exams were conducted successfully from 8 am to 10 am.

Students may check their results on the official website of CHSE orissaresults.nic.in and in the SAMS College e-space. Around 3.50 lakh students registered for the examination this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: How to check through website 

Step 1: Visit the official website — orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘CHSE Odisha class 12 result 2022’ available on the homepage 

Step 3: Fill the required details like – registration number, roll number, image text (captcha)

Step 4: Click on submit and the result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, and take a printout for further reference.

A total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams appeared for the CHSE +2 examinations with nearly 2,13,432 students from Arts steam registered for the examination, including 78,077 examinees in science stream. The lowest registration has been recoreded from the CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce steam at 24,136 and 5,863 vocational steam students had registered for the examination.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 98.58 per cent. Around 3.50 lakh students registered for the board examination. A total of 89,951 students had passed in the science stream out of which 55,468 secured 1st Division, 16943 got second division and 14,631 secured third division.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

3

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

4

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from RS for 'unruly behaviour'

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from RS for 'unruly behaviour'

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement