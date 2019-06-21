CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019 @chseodisha.nic.in LIVE Updates: Plus two results to be declared today

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019, Odisha Board CHSE 12th Plus Two arts Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The results of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha Class 12 Arts, Commerce examination will be declared on Friday, June 21, 2019. “The results of Class 12 Arts, Commerce examination will be declared today at 3:30 pm. The results will be available at the websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in soon after the declaration of results,” CHSE Odisha secretary Lopa Mudra Mohanty said.

Students can check their results on the official websites orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. In case the official websites do not function, students can also check their results at indiaresults.com, which is a partner website. The result will be available via SMS as well by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce results 2019: How to check

Nearly 2.35 lakh students appeared for the class 12 Arts stream exams and 27,000 gave the exams for the commerce stream this year. The Plus Two exams were held from March 7 to March 30.