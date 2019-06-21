CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019 @chseodisha.nic.in LIVE Updates: Plus two results to be declared today

Toggle Menu
CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019, Odisha Board CHSE 12th Plus Two Result 2019 LIVE Updates: "The results of Class 12 Arts, Commerce examination will be declared today at 3:30 pm," CHSE Odisha secretary Lopa Mudra Mohanty said.

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019, Odisha Board CHSE 12th Plus Two arts Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The results of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha Class 12 Arts, Commerce examination will be declared on Friday, June 21, 2019. “The results of Class 12 Arts, Commerce examination will be declared today at 3:30 pm. The results will be available at the websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in soon after the declaration of results,” CHSE Odisha secretary Lopa Mudra Mohanty said.

Students can check their results on the official websites orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. In case the official websites do not function, students can also check their results at indiaresults.com, which is a partner website. The result will be available via SMS as well by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce results 2019: How to check

Nearly 2.35 lakh students appeared for the class 12 Arts stream exams and 27,000 gave the exams for the commerce stream this year. The Plus Two exams were held from March 7 to March 30.

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019 LIVE: chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, check Plus two results after 3:30 pm

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019 LIVE: A total of 72 per cent students cleared the plus two examinations successfully, the results of which was declared on June 3. A total of 33.81 per cent students have secured second division marks. A total of 29.42 per cent students obtained first division, and 35.87 per cent students secured the third division.

Last year, 76.98 per cent students cleared class 12 Science, 68.79 per cent in Commerce and 74.9 per cent in Humanities stream.

