Odisha CHSE+2 Science Result 2018 LIVE: Free laptops for meritorious students, 19,561 students get first division

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2018: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has declared the result of Plus II Science examinations today, on May 19 at 11 am. The students who had appeared for the examination can check the marks through the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at orissaresults.nic.in. Over 96,000 had appeared for the plus II examination that was held from March 6 to March 29 and the practical examination between January 25 to February 5, 2018. The regular students appeared in the examinations according to the new syllabus prepared in the line of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Highlights

— Girls have once again performed better than boys

— Pass percentage of girls stands at 77.88

— Pass percentage of girls stands at 75.69

— A total of 19,561 students have got first division, 24,164 students have got second division and third division has been obtained by a total of 28,968 students

— None of the colleges recorded zero pass percentage this year

— The district with the best performance is Nayagarh with 92.23 pass percentage

— District Gajapati scored the lowest pass percentage of 43.43

— Less number of pass percentage has been recorded as compared to that of the last year’s

— The overall pass percentage this year is 76.98

— Students whose name will feature on the list will be given free laptops.

The result of Class 10 examination was declared on May 7, 2018. Over 76.23 per cent regular students cleared the examination successfully, however, for open school candidates, the pass percentage stood at 41.93. A total of 36 schools have registered zero result. The district with the highest pass percentage is Baleswar, which has recorded a pass percentage of 88.25. A total of 1,715 students have scored grade A1, 15,689 have scored A2, 39,252 have scored B1 and B2 has been obtained by a total of 68,009 students.

