CHSE Odisha +2 12th Commerce Result 2020: How to check marks online

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Commerce Result 2020: The result for Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha class 12 Commerce stream exam will be announced on Wednesday, August 19. A total of 25,770 students who had applied to appear in the plus two Commerce stream exam will get their result at the websites- chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce the Commerce stream result today at 11:30 am. The result will be available at the websites soon after the declaration. “The results of the annual +2 Commerce Exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will be declared on August 19. The results will be published at 11:30 am,” School and Mass Education Department, Odisha in a tweet mentioned.

The council has adopted a special assessment scheme for the cancelled papers which waere scheduled to be held between March 23 and 28. As per the new scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects s/he has appeared for. At least 22 papers for arts, commerce, science and vocational streams were cancelled due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Odisha 12th Commerce stream result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites- chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number, image text

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Students can also register themselves at indianexpress.com to get the results or any updates regarding it on their mobile phone and email.

How to check via SMS

Students can check their results via SMS as well by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

In the class 12, Science stream result released last week, a total of 72.33 per cent students have passed, while a total of 78.76 per cent students cleared the class 10 exam successfully.

About the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa. The administrative function of the Council commenced from 7th September 1982 in a rented building at Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar.

