Odisha Board +2 12th Arts Result 2020: When and where to check

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2020: Check result at orissaresults.nic.in at 4 pm. Representational image/ file

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2020: The result for the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha class 12 Arts exam will be released today – September 5. A total of 2.18 lakh (2,18,800) students who had appeared in their Arts stream will get their results at 4 pm. The results will be available at the websites- chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

The exams were scheduled to be held in March, of which some papers could not be held due to lockdown and were cancelled later. For the remaining papers of sociology, geography, etc the state government has announced a special assessment scheme for evaluation.

As per the revised scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects s/he has appeared for. Similarly, if a student has appeared in three subjects, s/he will be marked on the basis of the two best performing paper.

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2020: When and where to check

The class 12 Arts stream result will be available at the websites-chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The students can check the result through the websites mentioned above. Click on the link for the result on the homepage. In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details. Click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference. The students can also check their result via SMS as well by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

Odisha has released plus two Science and Commerce stream results earlier. In science stream, a total of 72.33 per cent students had passed while the pass percentage in commerce stream touched 74.95 per cent. In the class 10 result, the students’ pass percentage was recorded at 78.76 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage in the arts stream touched at 65.89 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd