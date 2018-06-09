CHSE Odisha +2 12th Results 2018 declared at chseodisha.nic.in, check Arts, Commerce stream marks

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Results 2018: Students will be able to check their marks at the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in Students will be able to check their marks at the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Results 2018: The results of plus 2 Class 12 examination have been released today, on June 9, at 10:30 am by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha. Marks of all the students will now be uploaded by 11 am. Students should keep their admit cards ready to check their scores. The overall pass percentage for Arts stands at 68.79 and that for Commerce is 74.91 per cent. The pass percentage for boys in Arts stream is 60.88 and for girls, it is 75.39 per cent. Girls have outperformed boys this year. In Commerce, the pass percentage for boys is 73.11 and for girls, it is 78.48 per cent. The overall pass percentage stands at 74.91. The overall pass percentage for vocational course is 52.61 per cent.

In Commerce stream, a total of 26,984 students had appeared for the exams, out of which a toal of 20,216 have passed.

1st division holders: 4,006

2nd division holders: 3,734

3rd division holders: 12,470

In Arts stream, a total of 2,30,206 students had appeared for the exams, out of which a toal of 1,58,378 have passed.

1st division holders: 19,993

2nd division holders: 26,076

3rd division holders: 1,12,143

Students can now check their scores at the official website.

