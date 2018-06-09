CHSE Odisha +2 12th Results 2018 declared at chseodisha.nic.in, check Arts, Commerce stream marks

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Results 2018: The results of plus 2 Class 12 examination have been released today, on June 9, at 10:30 am by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha. Marks of all the students will now be uploaded by 11 am. Students should keep their admit cards ready to check their scores. The overall pass percentage for Arts stands at 68.79 and that for Commerce is 74.91 per cent. The pass percentage for boys in Arts stream is 60.88 and for girls, it is 75.39 per cent. Girls have outperformed boys this year. In Commerce, the pass percentage for boys is 73.11 and for girls, it is 78.48 per cent. The overall pass percentage stands at 74.91. The overall pass percentage for vocational course is 52.61 per cent.
In Commerce stream, a total of 26,984 students had appeared for the exams, out of which a toal of 20,216 have passed.
1st division holders: 4,006
2nd division holders: 3,734
3rd division holders: 12,470
In Arts stream, a total of 2,30,206 students had appeared for the exams, out of which a toal of 1,58,378 have passed.
1st division holders: 19,993
2nd division holders: 26,076
3rd division holders: 1,12,143
The district with the best performance in the Arts stream is Puri with a pass percentage of 79.87 per cent and Nabarangpur has recorded the least pass percentage of 47.58. In Commerce, Nayagarh district has recorded the highest pass percentage with 95.59 per cent and Deogarh is last with a pass percentage of 45.07. In Commerce, a total of 4006 students have secured more than 60 per cent and in Arts, a total of 19,993 students have secured more than 60 per cent.
