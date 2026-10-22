CHSE Odisha mandates CCTV surveillance, live streaming at Plus Two exam centres

To strengthen annual higher secondary examinations, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has made CCTV surveillance and live streaming compulsory at Plus Two examination centres. The move places Odisha among the states using technology to monitor board examinations in real time, alongside Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, which have also adopted centralised surveillance systems.

Under the Odisha arrangement, CCTV surveillance covers examination halls and designated examination-management locations, including strong rooms and examination management hubs. The board has also sought information on the status of CCTV installations and AI-based surveillance as part of its examination monitoring arrangements.

CHSE has issued CCTV-related notices for its annual Higher Secondary Examination, including requirements for cameras to function in examination halls and strong rooms. The board’s live-streaming arrangements are intended to enable officials to monitor examination-related activities remotely and strengthen oversight of the examination process.