CHSE Odisha mandates CCTV surveillance, live streaming at Plus Two exam centres

To strengthen annual higher secondary examinations, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has made CCTV surveillance and live streaming compulsory at Plus Two examination centres. The move places Odisha among the states using technology to monitor board examinations in real time, alongside Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, which have also adopted centralised surveillance systems.
Under the Odisha arrangement, CCTV surveillance covers examination halls and designated examination-management locations, including strong rooms and examination management hubs. The board has also sought information on the status of CCTV installations and AI-based surveillance as part of its examination monitoring arrangements.
CHSE has issued CCTV-related notices for its annual Higher Secondary Examination, including requirements for cameras to function in examination halls and strong rooms. The board’s live-streaming arrangements are intended to enable officials to monitor examination-related activities remotely and strengthen oversight of the examination process.
Meanwhile, this year, Telangana has used real-time CCTV monitoring for its Intermediate examinations, with feeds from examination centres connected to a centralised command-and-control facility. As per reports, the arrangement covered 1,495 centres.
Uttar Pradesh has also used webcasting to monitor its Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. According to reports, two CCTV cameras with voice-recording facilities were installed in each examination room across 8,033 centres, enabling officials to monitor proceedings remotely.
Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, adopted a more limited approach during its 2026 board examinations. Reports said the state used live feeds from 226 examination centres across nine districts as part of a pilot project.
The use of CCTV cameras at examination centres does not necessarily mean that officials can watch proceedings in real time. Some boards use cameras primarily to record footage for later examination, while others connect feeds to control rooms for live monitoring.
Odisha’s requirements concerning CCTV functioning and live streaming therefore form an important part of the state’s examination-security arrangements. The extent of coverage, however, needs to be distinguished by location: examination halls, strong rooms, question-paper storage facilities and other administrative areas may be subject to separate requirements.