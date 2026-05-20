CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026: When and where to check

CHSE Odisha Plus Two (12) Result 2026 Link: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE), will release the results for their class 12 exam today. The +2 results will be released at their official website- chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in. Additionally, students can check more information about pass percentages and toppers on the CHSE 12th result on the IE Education portal. Students will also be able to check and download the CHSE results at DigiLocker.
CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026| Catch LIVE Updates here
According to CHSE Controller of Examinations Prasanta Kumar Parida, 2.56 lakh students were enrolled in Arts, 1.14 lakh in Science, 24,621 in Commerce, and 5,932 in vocational studies this year. This year, the examination was held between February 18 and March 21.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education will today release the +2 results at 12.30 pm. Students will be able to check results at chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in.
To check the results for the CHSE Odisha class 12 exam, go to the official website of the board. Then click on results, after that click on view results below ‘Result of Annual Higher Secondary Education 2026 of Council of Higher Education’. After that, enter the login details as necessary and click on submit. The result will appear on your screen. Download and save it for future reference.
Students must take note of the fact that the result available online is only provisional. They have to collect the original scorecard from their respective schools. In case their is a discrepancies in their result, they must contact their school authorities at the earliest. The online results consist of the student’s name, roll number, and marks obtained in each subject as primary details.
To pass the CHSE Odisha class 12 exam, students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject, separately in theory and internal assessment. An aggregate of 33 per cent is also required, combining all the subjects.
Last year, the results were declared on May 12. In 2024, the results were announced on May 26. The results in 2023 were declared on May 31. However, in 2022, the CHSE Odisha class 12 results were declared later on July 27.