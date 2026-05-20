CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026: When and where to check

The results will be released at their official website- chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representative )

CHSE Odisha Plus Two (12) Result 2026 Link: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE), will release the results for their class 12 exam today. The +2 results will be released at their official website- chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in. Additionally, students can check more information about pass percentages and toppers on the CHSE 12th result on the IE Education portal. Students will also be able to check and download the CHSE results at DigiLocker.

CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026| Catch LIVE Updates here

According to CHSE Controller of Examinations Prasanta Kumar Parida, 2.56 lakh students were enrolled in Arts, 1.14 lakh in Science, 24,621 in Commerce, and 5,932 in vocational studies this year. This year, the examination was held between February 18 and March 21.