CHSE Odisha +2 Results 2026 Date: Science steady, Arts volatile in last 5 years performance

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The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE Odisha) will declare the Odisha Class 12 result 2026 on May 20 at 12.30 pm, as announced by Schools and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond on Monday. In an official notification released, CHSE Odisha announced that the Odisha Plus Two results will be available at results.odisha.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. For more updates on CHSE Odisha Class 12 result, admissions, re-checking, and more, click here.
As we await CHSE Odisha results, here is how streams like science, commerce and humanities have performed in the last few years.
|Year
|Arts
|Science
|Commerce
|2025
|79.31%
|87.50%
|83.20%
|2024
|80.95%
|86.93%
|82.27%
|2023
|78.88%
|84.93%
|81.12%
|2022
|89.20%
|82.10%
|94.12%
|2021
|98.58%
|95.15%
|94.96%
Analysing stream-wise, Science has shown consistent performance, maintaining pass percentages above 82% every year. The peak was in 2021 at 95.15%, followed by a dip to 82.10% in 2022. Since then, it has steadily recovered, reaching 87.50% in 2025.
Commerce, on the other hand, has been relatively stable, with percentages ranging between 81% and 95%. The highest was 94.96% in 2021, and though it dropped to 81.12% in 2023, it has since climbed back to 83.20% in 2025. The stream shows moderate fluctuations but remains consistently above 80%.
While Arts has experienced the most volatility. It recorded 98.58% in 2021, however, dropped sharply to 89.20% in 2022 and further to 78.88% in 2023. Although it recovered slightly to 80.95% in 2024, it slipped again to 79.31% in 2025. Overall, Arts has struggled to maintain stability compared to Science and Commerce.
The CHSE Odisha conducted the annual Higher Secondary examinations earlier this year across centres in the state. Over 4 lakh students registered for their Class 12 board examinations conducted in offline mode. Following the completion of exams, the evaluation process and tabulation of marks were undertaken at designated centres before the preparation of final results.
The online marksheet will include subject-wise marks, total score, division, and qualifying status. The digital scorecard released online will be provisional in nature, while original certificates will later be distributed through respective schools.