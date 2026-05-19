CHSE Odisha +2 Results 2026 Date: Science steady, Arts volatile in last 5 years performance

In an official notification released, CHSE Odisha announced that the Odisha Plus Two results will be available at results.odisha.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. (Photo- AI Generated via Freepik)

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE Odisha) will declare the Odisha Class 12 result 2026 on May 20 at 12.30 pm, as announced by Schools and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond on Monday. In an official notification released, CHSE Odisha announced that the Odisha Plus Two results will be available at results.odisha.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. For more updates on CHSE Odisha Class 12 result, admissions, re-checking, and more, click here.

As we await CHSE Odisha results, here is how streams like science, commerce and humanities have performed in the last few years.

Year Arts Science Commerce 2025 79.31% 87.50% 83.20% 2024 80.95% 86.93% 82.27% 2023 78.88% 84.93% 81.12% 2022 89.20% 82.10% 94.12% 2021 98.58% 95.15% 94.96%

Analysing stream-wise, Science has shown consistent performance, maintaining pass percentages above 82% every year. The peak was in 2021 at 95.15%, followed by a dip to 82.10% in 2022. Since then, it has steadily recovered, reaching 87.50% in 2025.