CHSE Odisha Class 12th +2 result 2021 date and time released

CHSE Odisha Class 12th +2 result date: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will publish the result of class 12 Science, Commerce results on July 31. Students may check their results on the official website of CHSE — orissaresults.nic.in. Registered candidates are advised to keep on checking the site for getting regular updates regarding the results.

However, no decision on the results of Arts and Vocational studies have been taken since some paperwork was pending, Odisha’s School and Mass Education Department said. A petition in this regard has been filed in the Supreme Court by the state government, praying for some more time to publish the results of Arts and Vocational studies exams, it added.

Last month, the Supreme Court had asked central and state boards to declare the results for class 12 exams by July 31

Earlier, the Odisha government decided to conduct the exams for class 12 from May 18. Class 12 board examinations in Odisha are conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). The exams were to be concluded on June 12, 2021.

According to official statements, around 3.50 lakh students were to appear for the examination this year. Later, following moves made by CBSE, ICSE, and other state boards, the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced cancellation of Class 12 board exams due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

The results will be declared based on an assessment formula

Registered students can check their results by visiting the official website of CHSE orissaresults.nic.in. Click on the tab for the result of class 12, 2021. Enter the necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, or verification code to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

In 2020, 67.56 per cent of the 2.19 lakh students who appeared for the exam were able to pass it. Pass percentage of 65.89 per cent in arts exam remained low last year as compared to the science stream results, which scored the pass percentage of 72.33 per cent and for commerce, it was 74.95 per cent.