Wednesday, July 27, 2022

CHSE Odisha 12th Science, Commerce 2022 result date, time and websites announced

CHSE Odisha Board +2 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022: All the students who appeared in the examination can check their results at the official website — orissaresults.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 27, 2022 9:42:51 am
CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022Students can check their respective result at the official website. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra))

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science, Commerce Result 2022: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will release the results for class 12 science and commerce stream board examination today at 4 pm. All the students who appeared in the examination can check their results at the official website — orissaresults.nic.in. Registered candidates are advised to keep on checking the site for getting regular updates regarding the result

The Odisha class 12 board examinations were conducted between April 28 to May 28, 2022. The examination was held from 8 am and was continued till 10 am. 

Last year, the students were marked on the basis of alternate assessment criteria as the board exams were cancelled by the state government due to the second wave of COVID-19. In 2021, science recorded the highest passing percentage of 95.15 per cent, commerce was at 94.96 per cent, and arts at 89.49 per cent. A total number of 89,951 students passed in the science stream out of which 55,468 secured first division, 16943 second division, and 14,631 secured third division.

Meanwhile, in 2020, 67.56 per cent of the 2.19 lakh students who appeared for the exam were able to pass it. The pass percentage of 65.89 percent was recorded in arts stream which was low as compared to the science stream results, where a pass percentage of 72.33 percent was registered. For commerce, the passing percentage was 74.95 per cent.

