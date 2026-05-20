CHSE Odisha 12 Results 2026: How to check & download marksheets at DigiLocker?

CHSE Odisha class 10 results: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE Odisha) will be declaring the results of the class 12 exams today on their official website. The results will be available at chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in. Additionally, students can also check their marksheet from Digilocker. The class 12 exam was conducted between February 18 to March 21, 2026 by the board.
Candidates are required to note that the results available online are provisional. The actual marksheet will be shared with them from their individual schools. While collecting the results from the school, students are advised to check a few things, as the results will be needed during the admission process of the college. Things needed to verify are as follows: student’s name, roll number, registration number, stream mentioned, marks obtained in each subject, and others.
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To check the results from DigiLocker, students are required to follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1- Go to digilocker.gov.in or download the app from the Play Store or App Store.
Step 2- Log in using the registered mobile number.
Step 3- Go to the section of ‘Education and Learning’.
Step 4- Search for ‘Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha’.
Step 5- Click on class 12 marksheets.
Step 6- Enter the login information as necessary.
After the login information is entered, the marksheet will automatically appear at the section of issued documents. Students can access the results from there.
To pass the CHSE Odisha class 12 exam, students are required to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and in combination of all the subjects. Students who have failed in a few subjects in the initial exam can appear for the supplementary exam.
In 2025, the results for the CHSE Odisha exam were declared on May 21. In 2024, the results were declared on May 26 by the board. In 2023 and 2022 the results for the exam were announced on May 31 and July 27 by the board.
Students are advised to follow the official website of the board to get updates regarding the timetable of the supplementary exam.