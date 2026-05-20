CHSE Odisha 12 Results 2026: How to check & download marksheets at DigiLocker?

CHSE Odisha class 10 results: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE Odisha) will be declaring the results of the class 12 exams today on their official website. The results will be available at chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in. Additionally, students can also check their marksheet from Digilocker. The class 12 exam was conducted between February 18 to March 21, 2026 by the board.

Candidates are required to note that the results available online are provisional. The actual marksheet will be shared with them from their individual schools. While collecting the results from the school, students are advised to check a few things, as the results will be needed during the admission process of the college. Things needed to verify are as follows: student’s name, roll number, registration number, stream mentioned, marks obtained in each subject, and others.