CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Results out at 12:30pm, check them at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Result 2021 Live: Check at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Science, Commerce Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the class 12 exam result today at 12:30 pm. Students may check their results on the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic. Around 3.50 lakh students registered for the examination this year.

CHSE Odisha Board 12th +2 Result 2021: How to check

Apart from the official websites, students can check their results via SMS by typing RESULT <space> OR12 <space> ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.

The Plus 2 results this year have been prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. Prior to the cancellation of exams, the CHSE formed an expert committee in accordance with instructions given by the government to devise well-defined objective criteria for the alternative assessment of the Class 12 students.

The committee decided that scores for the theory component of the exams for regular examinees will be formed on the basis of their performance in Class 10 board examinations, and a detailed subject mapping has been prepared for this purpose. For ex-regular examinees, the scores for the theory component of the exams will be formed on the basis of their performance on the previous CHSE examination they had appeared for. Scores for the practical/ project component scores of an exam will be awarded for both regular and ex-regular examinees at their higher secondary school level.

In 2020, 67.56 per cent of the 2.19 lakh students who appeared for the exam were able to pass it. The pass percentage of 65.89 per cent in arts exams remained low last year as compared to the science stream results, which scored the pass percentage of 72.33 per cent and for commerce, it was 74.95 per cent.