scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Must Read
Live now

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Results out at 12:30pm, check them at chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha Board +2 12th Result 2021, CHSE Plus Two Science, Commerce Result 2021 LIVE Updates:  Students may check their results on the official website of CHSE orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. Around 3.50 lakh students registered for the examination this year.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 31, 2021 11:53:04 am
CHSE, odisha, CHSE 12th results, CHSE plus two results, CHSE plus two results date, orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in, board examsCHSE Odisha +2 12th Result 2021 Live: Check at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in Representational image/ file

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Science, Commerce Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the class 12 exam result today at 12:30 pm. Students may check their results on the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic. Around 3.50 lakh students registered for the examination this year.

CHSE Odisha Board 12th +2 Result 2021: How to check

Apart from the official websites, students can check their results via SMS by typing RESULT <space> OR12 <space> ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.

The Plus 2 results this year have been prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. Prior to the cancellation of exams, the CHSE formed an expert committee in accordance with instructions given by the government to devise well-defined objective criteria for the alternative assessment of the Class 12 students.

The committee decided that scores for the theory component of the exams for regular examinees will be formed on the basis of their performance in Class 10 board examinations, and a detailed subject mapping has been prepared for this purpose. For ex-regular examinees, the scores for the theory component of the exams will be formed on the basis of their performance on the previous CHSE examination they had appeared for. Scores for the practical/ project component scores of an exam will be awarded for both regular and ex-regular examinees at their higher secondary school level.

In 2020, 67.56 per cent of the 2.19 lakh students who appeared for the exam were able to pass it. The pass percentage of 65.89 per cent in arts exams remained low last year as compared to the science stream results, which scored the pass percentage of 72.33 per cent and for commerce, it was 74.95 per cent. 

Live Blog

CHSE Odisha class 12 Plus Two Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Websites to check scores

11:48 (IST)31 Jul 2021
Around 3.50 lakh appeared for CHSE Odisha class 12 this year

According to official statements, around 3.50 lakh students were to appear for the examination this year. 

11:41 (IST)31 Jul 2021
Results of Arts and Vocational studies exams will not be released today

As of now, no decision on the results of Arts and Vocational studies has been taken due to pending paperwork, Odisha’s School and Mass Education Department said. A petition in this regard has been filed in the Supreme Court by the state government, requesting for some more time to publish the results of Arts and Vocational studies exams, it added.

Last month, the Supreme Court had asked central and state boards to declare the results for class 12 exams by July 31.

11:31 (IST)31 Jul 2021
How to check your CHSE Odisha class 12 results via SMS

Apart from the official websites, students can check their  CHSE Odisha class 12 results via SMS by typing RESULT <space> OR12 <space> ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.

11:12 (IST)31 Jul 2021
CHSE Odisha class 12 Plus Two Result 2021 today

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will publish the result of class 12 Science, Commerce results today at 12:30 pm. Students may check their results on the official website of CHSE chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic. 

odisha +2 result 2021, odisha +2 science result Odisha +2 12th Result 2021: The students can check result at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

In 2020, a total of 68,374 students had cleared the plus 2 Science exam with a pass percentage of 70.21 per cent, which was 2 per cent less than 2019. Nayagarh district had registered the highest pass percentage with 86.51 per cent, while Jharsuguda had recorded the lowest pass percentage with 40.71 per cent.

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd