CHSE Odisha Board 12th +2 Result 2021: How to check

CHSE Odisha +2 Science, Commerce Result 2021: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the class 12 exam result, 2021 today. Students may check their results on the official website of CHSE orissaresults.nic.in. Around 3.50 lakh students registered for the examination this year.

Following moves made by CBSE, ICSE, and other state boards, the CHSE, Odisha announced the cancellation of Class 12 board exams due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

Odisha plus two result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE — orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2021’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as roll number, registration number and security code.

Step 4: Click on submit, check and download CHSE Odisha Result 2021.

Step 5: Take a print of Odisha 12th Result for any future reference.

Odisha plus two result 2021: How to check through app

Step 1: Type RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER

Step 2: Send it to 56263

The Plus 2 results this year have been formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. Prior to the cancellation of exams, the CHSE formed an expert committee in accordance with instructions given by the government to devise well-defined objective criteria for the alternative assessment of the Class 12 students.

In 2020, 67.56 per cent of the 2.19 lakh students who appeared for the exam were able to pass it. The pass percentage of 65.89 per cent in arts exam remained low last year as compared to the science stream results, which scored the pass percentage of 72.33 per cent and for commerce, it was 74.95 per cent.