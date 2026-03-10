CHSE Odisha introduces improvement exam for Plus 2 students

The passed out students only get a chance to reappear in the improvement examination. The results of the improvement examination will be declared within two months. (representative image/ AI-generated)

The Plus II students appearing for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will get a chance to reappear an ‘improvement examination’ in one subject if they want to improve their marks.

The examination committee of the CHSE approved the move in a meeting on Monday which will be implemented from the current academic year, said official.

According to Prashant Kumar Parida, controller of examination, CHSE, if a student wants to improve score in one particular subject, for whatever reason, he/she will be allowed to reappear in one particular subject.

Only the passed out students will be given this opportunity to reappear in the improvement examination. The results of the improvement examination will be declared within two months.