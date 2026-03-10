CHSE Odisha introduces improvement exam for Plus 2 students

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
The Plus II students appearing for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will get a chance to reappear an ‘improvement examination’ in one subject if they want to improve their marks.
The examination committee of the CHSE approved the move in a meeting on Monday which will be implemented from the current academic year, said official.
According to Prashant Kumar Parida, controller of examination, CHSE, if a student wants to improve score in one particular subject, for whatever reason, he/she will be allowed to reappear in one particular subject.
Only the passed out students will be given this opportunity to reappear in the improvement examination. The results of the improvement examination will be declared within two months.
The +2 improvement exam will be conducted simultaneously with the instant examination or the supplementary exams that are held every year after completion of the AHSE.
Last year, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced the introduction of a two-term examination system for Class 10 starting from the 2026 academic year. While CBSE allows the improvement exam in three papers, CHSE has for now, allowed this for only one subject.
On similar lines, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Haryana boards will too conduct two board exams from this year. Karnataka has been conducting three board exams since 2024.