CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2019: How to check via websites, app, SMS

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2019: The Council of Higher Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the result for Odisha Class 12 Science on Monday, June 3, 2019. The exams were conducted from March 7 to March 30 this year. Students who had appeared for the examination can check the marks through the official website — chseodisha.nic.in.

“The results of class 12 Science will be declared at 12 noon through a press conference from the Soochana Bhawan. The HSC results will be available at the websites soon after the declaration of results,” Lopa Mudra Mohanty, Secretary, CHSE Odisha told the indianexpress.com

A total of 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh students in Arts, 99,000 students in Science and around 27,200 students in Commerce appeared for the CHSE Plus Two examinations, which were conducted from March 7, 2019 to March 30, 2019.

CHSE Odisha Board 12th Result 2019: How to check results on website

Step 1: Log on to the official website chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for result on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

CHSE Odisha Board 12th Result 2019: How to check results via SMS

Apart from the official websites, students can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>Roll number and send it to 56263.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha released the results of class 10 examination on May 21. The pass percentage dropped by 5.4 per cent from last year. The pass percentage for this year was 70.78%, while last year it was 76.23 per cent.