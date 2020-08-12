CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020: How to check marks online

Odisha 12th science result 2020: Check at orrisaresults.nic.in (Representational image)

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020: The class 12 science students who appeared for the boards from Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will be getting their results today. The link to check score will be activated at 12:30 pm at the official websites, http://www.orissaresults.nic.in, and chseodisha.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020 LIVE updates

This year’s result is unique as it is being declared without conducting all the board exams. For subjects for which exams could not take place, the board has decided to give marks based on the best of three policy. Those who appeared in three or more programmes will be marked based on the average of the highest three scored cored in exams which were held. Those who appeared for three or lesser, the average of the best of two marks will be considered, as per the rule.

Students can also get the latest update for their board exam results by login in with indianexpress.com. If a student fills the box below, they will get an SMS or email alert of their results and other relevant material in real-time.

Apart from the official websites, students can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.

Last year, 72 per cent of students cleared the Plus Two Science examination. The top-performing district was Bhaleshwar with 86.56 per cent pass percentage. In 2-19, as many as 29 schools got 100 per cent result while no student from nine schools could pass. While the A+ or 60 students scored more than 90 per cent

