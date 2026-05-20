CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result: 82.45% pass, Science stream records highest pass rate

CHSE Odisha class 12 result declared: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) has announced the result for the class 12 examination on their official website today. Students can access the results from the official website- chseodisha.nic.in. Apart from the official website of the council, the result is also available at Digilocker. Additionally, students can check more information about pass percentages and toppers on the CHSE 12th result on the IE Education portal.
CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026| Catch LIVE Updates here
The overall pass percentage of the Odisha HSC exam stood at 82.45%. Among the streams, Science recorded the highest pass rate at 87%, followed by Arts at 84%, while Vocational courses registered a pass percentage of 62%.
The Class 12 examination of the CHSE Odisha was held between February 18 and March 21. The exam was scheduled between 10 am and 1 pm. This year, around 2.56 lakh students registered in Arts, 1.14 lakh students in Science, 24,621 in Commerce and 5,932 students in Vocational Subjects. Across the state, the examination was conducted in 1,350 centres with CCTV surveillance.
To check the CHSE Odisha Class 12 result, students need to visit the council’s official website and click on the Class 12 result link. They must then enter their login credentials and submit the details. The result will appear on the screen.
Last year, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 results were declared on May 21, while in 2024, the council announced the results on May 26.