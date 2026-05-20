CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result: 82.45% pass, Science stream records highest pass rate

CHSE Odisha class 12 result declared: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) has announced the result for the class 12 examination on their official website today. Students can access the results from the official website- chseodisha.nic.in. Apart from the official website of the council, the result is also available at Digilocker. Additionally, students can check more information about pass percentages and toppers on the CHSE 12th result on the IE Education portal.

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The overall pass percentage of the Odisha HSC exam stood at 82.45%. Among the streams, Science recorded the highest pass rate at 87%, followed by Arts at 84%, while Vocational courses registered a pass percentage of 62%.