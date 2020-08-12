CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020: Result will be available at 12:30 pm at orissaresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020: Result will be available at 12:30 pm at orissaresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020: Nearly a lakh candidate who had appeared in the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) class 12 Science exam will get their result on Wednesday, August 12. According to the board, Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce the plus 2 result at 12:30 pm. The students can check the result through the website- orissaresults.nic.in.

Though the exam was held in March, but few papers were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. For the remaining papers, the government has announced a special assessment scheme for evaluation. As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects he/she has appeared for. The average mark will then be awarded in the pending subjects. Similarly, if a student has appeared in three subjects, he/she will be marked on the basis of the two best performing paper.

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020: When and where to check

Once declared students can check their results on the board’s official website – orissaresults.nic.in. Students can also check their result at indianexpress.com with their registered roll number, name and mobile number.

Students who are not satisfied with their grades will be given another opportunity to reappear for the pending subjects when the situation improves. For students who have appeared for compartmental exams, the average of marks obtained in any theory paper/papers appeared will be awarded in the cancelled subjects.

The results for Arts and Commerce will be announced by August 15, the board mentioned.

