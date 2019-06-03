CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2019 @chseodisha.nic.in LIVE Updates: Class 12 Science results to be released at 12 noon

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2019, Odisha Board CHSE 12th Plus Two Science Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the results of class 12 Science examination on June 3 (Monday), 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 results will be available at the private websites indiaresults.com.

Apart from the official websites, students can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.

CHSE Odisha Board 12th Result 2019: How to check results on website

Step 1: Log on to the official website chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for result on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

This year, around 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh students in Arts, 99,000 students in Science and around 27,200 students in Commerce appeared for the CHSE Plus Two examinations, which were conducted from March 7, 2019 to March 30, 2019.

The results of class 12 Arts and Commerce are likely to be declared by Friday, June 7.