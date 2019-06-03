CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2019 @chseodisha.nic.in LIVE Updates: Class 12 Science results to be released at 12 noon

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2019, Odisha Board CHSE 12th Plus Two Science Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the results of class 12 Science examination on June 3 (Monday), 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.
The Class 12 results will be available at the private websites indiaresults.com.
Apart from the official websites, students can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.
CHSE Odisha Board 12th Result 2019: How to check results on website
Step 1: Log on to the official website chseodisha.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for result on the homepage
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details.
Step 4: Click on submit.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.
This year, around 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh students in Arts, 99,000 students in Science and around 27,200 students in Commerce appeared for the CHSE Plus Two examinations, which were conducted from March 7, 2019 to March 30, 2019.
The results of class 12 Arts and Commerce are likely to be declared by Friday, June 7.
BSE Odisha Madhyama pass percentage touches 84.62%
In the madhyama stream, 84.62 per cent students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage for Odisha Board regular schools is 70.78 per cent.
Results to be out in an hour
The result will be out in an hour and a half at 12 noon. Students should maintain patience and check their scores once released. Students need to go to the official website mentioned above and click the link result. A new window will be opened. Fill in your details and your result will be shown on computer screen. Download and take a print of the same for further use.
About the Board (CHSE)
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa. The administrative function of the Council commenced from 7th September 1982 in a rented building at Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar.
Overall pass percentage in 2017
In 2017, CHSE declared the Plus 2 Results for Arts and Commerce stream in just 19 days after the declaration of Science stream result. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 76.98 percent.
Odisha Plus II Science Result 2018: Pass percentage
Last year, a total of 76.98 per cent students cleared the Class 12 Science examination successfully. A total of 19,561 students have obtained first division, 24,164 students got the second division, and 28,968 students secured third division. The Plus II examination was conducted from March 6 to March 29.
How many students appeared in Odisha Class 12 examination
Odisha Plus II Science Results 2019: Where to check
Once released, students will be able to check their marks at the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. If one is unable to open the official websites due to heavy traffic, he/she may also check the same at other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019: Declaration time
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the results for Class 12 plus II examination, for Science streams, today, on June 3, at 12 noon. The marks of the students will be available for viewing after 12 noon.
Pass percentage drops in Arts, increases in Commerce in 2018
In Arts, the pass percentage (69.79) has dropped by 2 per cent while in Commerce, it has increased by 3 per cent (74.91 per cent) as compared to the last year. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 examination (Arts, Commerce and Science) stands at 71.47 per cent.
CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Science result 2019: Official, private websites to check
The results of CHSE Plus two Science will be available at the websites chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com.
