CHSE Odisha +2 Science result 2019 declared, 9 colleges score 0%

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has declared the results of Plus Two Science examination on June 3 (Monday) at a press conference in Bhubaneswar. Candidates can check their results on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. This year, around 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh students in Arts, 99,000 students in Science and around 27,200 students in Commerce appeared for the CHSE Plus Two examinations. The overall pass percentage is 72.83 which is slightly lower than last year’s 76.98 per cent.

Among districts, Bhaleswar scored the highest 86.56 per cent. The passing percentage of girls from +2 science stream is 75.02 per cent which is nearly five per cent higher than boy’s 70.40 per cent. As many as 9 colleges score 0 pass percentage while 29 colleges got 100 per cent result. Nearly, 60 students scored above 90 per cent.

The pass percentage of students who got first division is 29.42 per cent, the second division is 33.81 per cent and the third division is 35.87 per cent.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, had last year announced the result for class 12 Science on May 19. Of the 95,096 students who had written the HSC examination, 73, 211 students (77.98 per cent) passed it. CHSE declared the result for class 12 Arts and Commerce on June 9 last year.

In 2018, the pass percentage for Science stream Plus Two examination was 76.98%. A total of 19,561 students obtained first division, 24,164 students secured second division, and 28,968 students secured third division. The pass percentage for Commerce stream was 74.9% while for Arts stream, it was 68.79%