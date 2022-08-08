scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2022: How to download score card for Arts stream

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score card of board exams from the official CHSE websites — chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 3:03:25 pm
board exam, board results, board exam result 2022, Odisha resultsCHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022: The exams were conducted after the gap of a year, as last year the students were marked on the basis of alternate assessment criteria. (Representative image. Express photo)

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has released the results for the +2 Arts stream board examination today, i.e. August 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score card for Plus Two exams from the official CHSE websites — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. 

Read |liveCHSE Odisha 12th +2 Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates

While the CHSE announced the results for the commerce and science streams last month, the results for Arts or humanities stream will be declared today. Nearly 1 lakh students had registered for the CHSE Odisha +2 Arts stream exams this year.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: How to check through website 

Step 1: Visit the official website — orissaresults.nic.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘CHSE Odisha class 12 result 2022’ available on the homepage 

Step 3: Fill the required details like – registration number, roll number, image text (captcha)

Step 4: Click on submit and the result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, and take a printout for further reference.

Read |The Right Choice | To prefer course or college? A professor explains

This year, a total of 3,21,508 students appeared for the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams in CHSE +2 examinations. The exams were held in an offline mode between April 28 to May 28, and the exams were scheduled from 8 am till 10 am.

The exams were conducted after the gap of a year, as last year the students were marked on the basis of alternate assessment criteria. This was done as the board exams were cancelled by the state government due to the second wave of COVID-19. The Arts stream had recorded an overall pass percentage of 65.89 per cent.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 03:03:25 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

3

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

4

Pune on ‘red’ alert today, heavy rain to lash western Maharashtra

5

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Why Mahagathbandhan is again the right maths for Nitish?
Why Mahagathbandhan is again the right maths for Nitish?
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dali...
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dali...
Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Nitish Kumar vs BJP: How numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly

Nitish Kumar vs BJP: How numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly

PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as RS bids farewell to Vice President

PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as RS bids farewell to Vice President

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers
Watch trailer

Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement