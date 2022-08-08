CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2022: How to download score card for Arts stream

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has released the results for the +2 Arts stream board examination today, i.e. August 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score card for Plus Two exams from the official CHSE websites — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

While the CHSE announced the results for the commerce and science streams last month, the results for Arts or humanities stream will be declared today. Nearly 1 lakh students had registered for the CHSE Odisha +2 Arts stream exams this year.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘CHSE Odisha class 12 result 2022’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the required details like – registration number, roll number, image text (captcha)

Step 4: Click on submit and the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a printout for further reference.

This year, a total of 3,21,508 students appeared for the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams in CHSE +2 examinations. The exams were held in an offline mode between April 28 to May 28, and the exams were scheduled from 8 am till 10 am.

The exams were conducted after the gap of a year, as last year the students were marked on the basis of alternate assessment criteria. This was done as the board exams were cancelled by the state government due to the second wave of COVID-19. The Arts stream had recorded an overall pass percentage of 65.89 per cent.