CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2022: How to download score card for Arts stream

August 8, 2022 3:03:25 pm
CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has released the results for the +2 Arts stream board examination today, i.e. August 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score card for Plus Two exams from the official CHSE websites — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
While the CHSE announced the results for the commerce and science streams last month, the results for Arts or humanities stream will be declared today. Nearly 1 lakh students had registered for the CHSE Odisha +2 Arts stream exams this year.
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: How to check through website
Step 1: Visit the official website — orissaresults.nic.in
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘CHSE Odisha class 12 result 2022’ available on the homepage
Step 3: Fill the required details like – registration number, roll number, image text (captcha)
Step 4: Click on submit and the result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, and take a printout for further reference.
This year, a total of 3,21,508 students appeared for the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams in CHSE +2 examinations. The exams were held in an offline mode between April 28 to May 28, and the exams were scheduled from 8 am till 10 am.
The exams were conducted after the gap of a year, as last year the students were marked on the basis of alternate assessment criteria. This was done as the board exams were cancelled by the state government due to the second wave of COVID-19. The Arts stream had recorded an overall pass percentage of 65.89 per cent.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Kartik Aaryan: After 7 years and hit films in Bollywood, no one knew my name, called me the ‘monologue guy’
Nick Kyrgios wins Citi Open again; Liudmila Samsonova takes women’s title
Karnataka releases Rs 1,059 cr to road transport corporations to clear PF, fuel dues
Tamil Nadu govt invites inputs from stakeholders on legislation regulating online gaming
Rajeev Sen reconciles with wife Charu Asopa, praises her saree-clad look: ‘She always looks lovely…’
Why Mahagathbandhan is again the right maths for Nitish?
Rajasthan: BJP MP claims attack by mining mafia in Bharatpur
WhatsApp could soon let users hide phone numbers in groups, Communities: Report
Macherla Niyojakavargam is very close to my heart: Nithiin
Leopard sighted near Belagavi golf course, residents asked not to venture out
Moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring areas today: IMD
Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju to stream on Prime Video from August 11