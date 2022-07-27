scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Science, Commerce streams result at 4 pm

Odisha Board +2 12th Result 2022, CHSE Plus Two Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Students may check their results on the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic or via SMS. The result for CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce and Science will be available soon, however, the Plus Two Arts stream students have to wait longer as their marks will be announced later.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
Updated: July 27, 2022 1:32:33 pm
chse odisha plus two result 2022CHSE Odisha +2 12th Result 2022 Live: Check at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the result of the HSC or +2 exam result today at 4 pm, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Students may check their results on the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic. Around 3.50 lakh students registered to appear for the examination this year.

While the result for the commerce and science will be announced today, reports suggest CHSE +2 result for the Arts stream will be declared within a week. However, the date and time for CHSE Odisha Plus Two result for Arts is yet to be declared.

The Plus 2 exams this year were conducted in offline mode from April 28 to May 28 in the morning shift. Those who do not clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the supplementary exam. Candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent to pass the CHSE Odisha +2 exams. 

In 2021, the board cancelled plus two exams and students were evaluated based on alternate assessment criteria. While in 2020, CHSE conducted some exams while the rest were cancelled due to the country-wide lockdown. The major papers which were cancelled were economics, statistics, geography and biology and students were evaluated based on the exams they attempted. 

Live Blog

CHSE Odisha +2 Plus Two Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Students can download their results by visiting orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in  

13:32 (IST)27 Jul 2022
Odisha Plus two result: In 2021, 94.96% students passed Commerce stream

In the Commerce stream result last year, a pass percentage of 94.96 per cent was recorded by the board. A total of 24,526 had appeared in the exam out of which 23,292 students passed in Commerce stream. Out of them, 8355 students secured first division, 5692 second division and 9066 passed with third division.

13:21 (IST)27 Jul 2022
CHSE Odisha +2 result: Science stream result in 2021

In 2021, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.15% in the science stream. A total of 89,951 students had passed in science stream out of which 55,468 secured 1st Division, 16943 got second division and 14,631 secured third division. The total pass percentage of girl students stands at 96.03 per cent and boys pass percent stand at 94.46 per cent.  

13:16 (IST)27 Jul 2022
How to check CHSE Odisha class 12 Plus Two Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE — orissaresults.nic.in.Step 2: Go to the ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2021’ available on the homepage.Step 3: Enter required credentials such as roll number, registration number and security code.Step 4: Click on submit, check and download CHSE Odisha Result 2021.Step 5: Take a print of Odisha 12th Result for any future reference.

13:10 (IST)27 Jul 2022
CHSE Odisha +2 result 2022: Result for only Commerce and Science streams

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed that in the first phase, CHSE will publish the results of the Plus 2 science and commerce streams. However, they will try to publish the results of Plus 2 arts stream within a week.

13:08 (IST)27 Jul 2022
CHSE Odisha +2 result 2022 releasing today

CHSE Odisha will declare the result of the HSC or +2 exam result today at 4 pm. The result will be released for only commerce and science streams. Once declared, students may check their results on the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic. 

chse odisha +2 result, +2 result 2022, orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in CHSE Odisha +2 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: The HSC students need to keep their roll card handy to be able to view their score

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: In 2020, a total of 68,374 students had cleared the plus 2 Science exam with a pass percentage of 70.21 per cent, which was 2 per cent less than 2019. Nayagarh district had registered the highest pass percentage with 86.51 per cent, while Jharsuguda had recorded the lowest pass percentage with 40.71 per cent.

 

