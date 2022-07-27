CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Science, Commerce streams result at 4 pm

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the result of the HSC or +2 exam result today at 4 pm, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Students may check their results on the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic. Around 3.50 lakh students registered to appear for the examination this year.

While the result for the commerce and science will be announced today, reports suggest CHSE +2 result for the Arts stream will be declared within a week. However, the date and time for CHSE Odisha Plus Two result for Arts is yet to be declared.

The Plus 2 exams this year were conducted in offline mode from April 28 to May 28 in the morning shift. Those who do not clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the supplementary exam. Candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent to pass the CHSE Odisha +2 exams.

In 2021, the board cancelled plus two exams and students were evaluated based on alternate assessment criteria. While in 2020, CHSE conducted some exams while the rest were cancelled due to the country-wide lockdown. The major papers which were cancelled were economics, statistics, geography and biology and students were evaluated based on the exams they attempted.