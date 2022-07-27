CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Science, Commerce streams result at 4 pm

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the result of the HSC or +2 exam result today at 4 pm, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Students may check their results on the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic. Around 3.50 lakh students registered to appear for the examination this year.
While the result for the commerce and science will be announced today, reports suggest CHSE +2 result for the Arts stream will be declared within a week. However, the date and time for CHSE Odisha Plus Two result for Arts is yet to be declared.
The Plus 2 exams this year were conducted in offline mode from April 28 to May 28 in the morning shift. Those who do not clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the supplementary exam. Candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent to pass the CHSE Odisha +2 exams.
In 2021, the board cancelled plus two exams and students were evaluated based on alternate assessment criteria. While in 2020, CHSE conducted some exams while the rest were cancelled due to the country-wide lockdown. The major papers which were cancelled were economics, statistics, geography and biology and students were evaluated based on the exams they attempted.
In the Commerce stream result last year, a pass percentage of 94.96 per cent was recorded by the board. A total of 24,526 had appeared in the exam out of which 23,292 students passed in Commerce stream. Out of them, 8355 students secured first division, 5692 second division and 9066 passed with third division.
In 2021, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.15% in the science stream. A total of 89,951 students had passed in science stream out of which 55,468 secured 1st Division, 16943 got second division and 14,631 secured third division. The total pass percentage of girl students stands at 96.03 per cent and boys pass percent stand at 94.46 per cent.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE — orissaresults.nic.in.Step 2: Go to the ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2021’ available on the homepage.Step 3: Enter required credentials such as roll number, registration number and security code.Step 4: Click on submit, check and download CHSE Odisha Result 2021.Step 5: Take a print of Odisha 12th Result for any future reference.
However, they will try to publish the results of Plus 2 arts stream within a week.
