CHSE Odisha +2 exams begins, 4.01 lakh students register

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, commenced the Class 12 final examinations on Wednesday under heavy security arrangements. Around 4.01 lakh students are appearing across 1,364 centres, officials confirmed to news agency PTI.

The exams opened with Science papers, while Arts and Commerce streams will begin on Friday. The schedule runs until March 28. According to CHSE Controller of Examinations Prasanta Kumar Parida, 2.56 lakh students are enrolled in Arts, 1.14 lakh in Science, 24,621 in Commerce, and 5,932 in vocational studies.

Exams are being held from 10 am to 1 pm. Parida noted that live streaming has been enabled at all centres, with 211 question paper hubs monitored using AI technology. Special squads have also been deployed for surprise inspections to curb malpractice.