CHSE Odisha +2 exams begins, 4.01 lakh students register

According to CHSE Controller of Examinations Prasanta Kumar Parida, 2.56 lakh students are enrolled in Arts, 1.14 lakh in Science, 24,621 in Commerce, and 5,932 in vocational studies.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 05:33 PM IST
CHSE Odisha Board Exams 2026: Class 12th annual examination begins amid tight securityThe exams opened with Science papers, while Arts and Commerce streams will begin on Friday. The schedule runs until March 28. (Image: AI generated)
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, commenced the Class 12 final examinations on Wednesday under heavy security arrangements. Around 4.01 lakh students are appearing across 1,364 centres, officials confirmed to news agency PTI.

The exams opened with Science papers, while Arts and Commerce streams will begin on Friday. The schedule runs until March 28. According to CHSE Controller of Examinations Prasanta Kumar Parida, 2.56 lakh students are enrolled in Arts, 1.14 lakh in Science, 24,621 in Commerce, and 5,932 in vocational studies.

Exams are being held from 10 am to 1 pm. Parida noted that live streaming has been enabled at all centres, with 211 question paper hubs monitored using AI technology. Special squads have also been deployed for surprise inspections to curb malpractice.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended his best wishes to students, urging them to approach the exams with patience rather than pressure. Practical examinations were conducted earlier, between January 2 and 15.

CHSE Board Exams 2025: Class 12 performance

The passing percentage in 2025 was 80.51% for arts students. Over three lakh students awaited the CHSE Class 12 Odisha board exam results. Of the total registered students, a total of 2,47,391 were from the arts stream, 1,14,980 students were from the science stream, and as many as 25,526 were from the commerce stream, and 5,721 were from vocational education.

Among the three streams, Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 87.50%, followed by Commerce with 83.20%, and Arts at 79.31%. The Science stream’s lead suggests strong preparation and institutional focus, especially considering the stream’s academic rigour.

In 2024, the pass percentage in the CHSE Class 12 science stream was 86.93 per cent, in the commerce stream, it was 82.27 per cent, and in the arts stream, the overall pass percentage was 80.95 per cent. The Odisha board Class 12 results were declared on May 26 last year. Odisha Board 12th Result 2025 Today:

 

