Odisha Board +2 12th Commerce Result 2020: When and where to check

CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020: Nearly 26,000 students who had appeared in the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha class 12 Commerce stream will get their result on August 19. Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce the Commerce stream result at 11:30 am.

“The results of the annual +2 Commerce Exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will be declared on August-19. The results will be published at 11:30 am,” Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said.

CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020: When and where to check

The class 12 result will be available at the websites-chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The students can also check the result via indianexpress.com by registering their name and roll number.

The plus two exam which was earlier scheduled to be held in March, was later cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases. For the remaining papers, the government has announced a special assessment scheme for evaluation. As per the revised scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects he/she has appeared for.

In the class 12 Science stream result released last week, a total of 72.33 per cent students have passed, while a total of 78.76 per cent students cleared the class 10 exam successfully.

