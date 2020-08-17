CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 date and time

Check Odisha +2 12th Commerce result at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Commerce Result 2020 Date and Time: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the result for class 12 Commerce stream on Wednesday (August 19). The students who had appeared for the examination can check the results on the websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the annual Commerce stream result will be announced at 11:30 am.

The results of the annual +2 Commerce Exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will be declared on August-19. The results will be published at 11:30 AM, said by Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Hon’ble Minister, School and Mass Education, Odisha . — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) August 17, 2020

The plus two exams in the state could not be conducted in March due to coronavirus induced lockdown, and was later cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases. For the remaining papers, the government has announced a special assessment scheme for evaluation. As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects he/she has appeared for.

The students can check the result through the website- orissaresults.nic.in. Click on the link available to check CHSE Odisha result. Log in by entering the details asked. Click on the ‘submit’ button. Your result will appear on the screen, download and take a printout of the same for further reference. Candidates can also register themselves here at indianexpress.com to get the results or any updates regarding it on their mobile phone and email.

In the class 12 Science stream result released last week, a total of 72.33 per cent students have passed. The girls had outperformed boys securing a pass percentage of 75.02 per cent. Last year, the result was declared in June.

