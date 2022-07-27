scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Stream result 2022: Date and time announced

Odisha Board +2 Arts Result 2022 Date and Time: Students will be able to check results at the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 27, 2022 5:13:18 pm
Odisha +2 Arts REsult 2022CHSE Odisha Arts result 2022 date and time: Candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent to pass the CHSE Odisha +2 exams. (File image)

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2022: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the result for the Plus II Arts stream examination on August 8. Students will be able to check results at the official website — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Read |CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Result 2022 LIVE Updates

CHSE Odisha today announced the +2 results for commerce and science streams. A pass percentage of 96.12 per cent was recorded for the science stream and the commerce stream was 89.20 per cent. A total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams appeared for the CHSE +2 examinations. Nearly 2.13 lakh students registered from the Arts stream. 

From the Plus II Commerce stream, 21165 students have passed with 10863 scoring the first division, 5053 are placed in the second division and 5242 got the third division.

Also read |The Right Choice | To take a gap year or not while at university? Experts explain

Girls have performed better in both streams. While the pass percentage of girls is 90.71% and of boys is 88.32% in the commerce stream, in the Plus II Science stream, about 94.52 per cent of girls have secured pass marks as against 93.80 per cent boys.

Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

As many as 1124 students have secured more than 90 percent marks in the Plus II Science exam results 2022. Similarly, 50157 students have cleared in the first division, 14932 in the second division, 6910 in the third division.

The Plus 2 exams this year were conducted in offline mode from April 28 to May 28. The syllabus was reduced to 60 per cent due to the COVID-19 situation. Candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent to pass the CHSE Odisha +2 exams. 

