CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022: When and where to download score card

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the results for the Plus Two Arts stream examination on August 8 at 4 pm. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score card of their +2 exams from the official CHSE websites — orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022: When and where to check
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. Students will need their roll number, date of birth to login and check their result.
The result for the Commerce and Science stream was declared by the CHSE in the last week of July. This year, the CHSE +2 pass percentage for the science stream is 96.12 per cent and 89.20 per cent for the commerce stream. A total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams appeared for the CHSE +2 examinations.
This year, the Odisha class 12 or +2 board examinations were conducted between April 28 to May 28, 2022, and were held from 8 am till 10 am. The board exams were held in an offline, pen-and-paper mode after a year. Last year, the students were marked on the basis of alternate assessment criteria as the board exams were cancelled by the state government due to the second wave of COVID-19. A pass percentage of 65.89 per cent was recorded in arts stream.
