CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020: Pass percentage up, 29 schools score 100%

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Commerce Result 2020: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has declared the result for class 12 commerce stream on Wednesday (August 19). This year, a total of 19,318 students cleared the commerce stream exam successfully with a pass percentage of 74.95 per cent, an increase of 4.69 per cent from the last year. The girls have performed better than boys with 77.08 per cent pass percentage, while the pass percentage of boys is at 73.37 per cent.

The students securing first division has increased from last year — a total of 6,610 students got first class, 4,259 students secured second class, and 8,361 students passed with third class. A total of 29 higher secondary schools secured 100 per cent, while two schools got zero pass percentage. A total of 40 students scored above 90 per cent marks.

19318 students of Commerce stream have passed Annual Higher Secondary Exam(+2) 2020, out of which 6610 have been passed in 1st. Division. The pass percentage is 74.95%. 40 students are secured 90% and above marks. Congratulations to all the successful candidates. pic.twitter.com/z0RCitoeqr — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) August 19, 2020

Among districts, Nayagarh registered the highest pass percentage with 88.70 per cent, while Deogarh performed low with 34.17 pass per cent.

Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has also announced the dates for rechecking and revaluation. The students who are not satisfied with marks can apply for the scrutiny process. The online window to apply for revaluation will begin from August 21, and will continue till September 5.

Out of 16648 boys appeared 12215 have passed. Out of 9124 girls appeared 7103 have passed. — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) August 19, 2020

The minister also said that the council has been asked to take reports from non-performing schools. The government will review the condition of these schools and will take the necessary steps. In the commerce stream, two intermediate schools scored 0 per cent while 9 colleges got zero pass percentage in the science stream.

The result is available on the websites now. Around 25,000 students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the websites- chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

As per the council’s assessment scheme for the cancelled papers, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects he/ she has appeared for. At least 22 papers for arts, commerce, science and vocational streams were cancelled due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

