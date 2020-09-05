CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2020: How to check marks

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2020: The students can check result at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. Representational image/ file

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2020: Over 2.18 lakh students who appeared Odisha class 12 Arts exam will be getting their results today. The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the result at 4 pm at the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in, and chseodisha.nic.in. The result is being declared without conducting all the exams.

Exams including sociology, geography, and other subjects could not be held. For these exams, the board will give marks based on the average of the highest-scoring exams. Students who appeared in three or more exams will get marked for exam not conducted by calculating the average of the best of three subjects.

Odisha 12th Arts result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites- chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number, image text

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

How to check via SMS

Students can check their results via SMS as well by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

Odisha had released class 12 science cand commerce results earlier and this would be last in the series. In the plus two science results pass percentage was recorded at 72.33 per cent for commerce it was 74.95 per cent. In the class 10 result, the students’ pass percentage was recorded at 78.76 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage in the arts stream touched at 65.89 per cent.

About the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control, and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa. The administrative function of the Council commenced from 7th September 1982 in a rented building at Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar.

