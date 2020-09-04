CHSE Odisha +2 Class 12th Arts Result 2020: Date and time updates

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2020: Check result at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2020 Date and Time: The result for the Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts exam will be released on September 5. The State Education Department in its tweet mentioned, “+2 Arts Result will be declared on September 5 at 4 pm by CHSE(O).”

Over 2.18 lakh (2,18,800) students appeared in their Arts stream exams in March, while, exams of a few papers could not be held due to lockdown, which was cancelled later. The students who could not give their exams on anthropology, sociology, geography, other Arts papers will be evaluated on the basis of special assessment scheme. As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects he/she has appeared for.

+2 Arts Result will be declared on 5th. September, 2020 at 04.00 PM by CHSE(O). — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) September 3, 2020

The council has also decided to give an opportunity to the students to appear in the cancelled examination which will be conducted as soon as conditions are “conducive”. Candidates whose results will be declared based on the above assessment scheme will be allowed to appear for the optional examination to improve their performance. Marks obtained by a candidate in the optional examination will be treated as final.

Once declared, the students can check the results at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Click on the link for the result on the homepage. In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details. Click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference. The students can also check their result via SMS as well by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

In the plus two Science and Commerce stream results released earlier, a total of 72.33 per cent students have passed in the Science, while the pass percentage in Commerce stream touched 74.95 per cent. In the class 10 result, the students pass percentage recorded 78.76 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage in the Arts stream touched at 65.89 per cent.

