CHSE Odisha 12th Science results 2019 date and time confirmed by official

CHSE Odisha 12th Science results 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the results of class 12 Science examination on June 3 (Monday), 2019. “The results of class 12 Science will be declared at 12 noon through a press conference from the Soochana Bhawan. The HSC results will be available at the websites soon after the declaration of results,” Lopa Mudra Mohany, Secretary, CHSE Odisha told the indianexpress.com.

The results of Class 12 Science will be available at the official websites- chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, Lopa Mudra Mohany added. This year, a total of 99,000 students appeared in plus 2 Science exams which were conducted between March 7 and March 30.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their result via SMS by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>roll number and send it to 56263.

The results of class 12 Arts and Commerce are likely to be declared by Friday, June 7. Around 2.35 lakh students appeared in the Arts stream and around 27,200 students in Commerce.

Last year, the results of class 12 Science was declared on May 19. Of the 95,096 students who had written the HSC examination, 73, 211 students (77.98 per cent) passed it. CHSE has declared the class 12 Arts, commerce result on June 9.

In 2018, Plus II Science pass percentage was 76.98. A total of 19,561 students have obtained first division, 24,164 students got the second division, and 28,968 students secured third division.