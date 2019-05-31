CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019 date: Science results to release before Commerce and Arts

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019 date: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is not releasing the results of Plus Two examination today, May 31. Lopa Mudra Mohany, Secretary, CHSE Odisha told the indianexpress.com that they have not decided the result date yet. Every year, CHSE Odisha announces the result of science followed by arts and commerce streams.

BSE Odisha has, however, announced the result on May 21 at 11 am. Once released, CHSE Odisha will make HSC results available online chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

A total of 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh students in Arts, 99,000 in Science and around 27,200 students in Commerce had appeared the CHSE Plus Two examinations this year between March 7 and 30.

Apart from the official websites, students can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT<space>OR10<space>Roll number and send it to 56263. For class 12 results candidates need to type RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

CHSE Odisha 12th Plus Two Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the board, chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result 2019 or CHSE Plus 2 Commerce Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter all the credentials required in the provided field

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out for further reference

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, had last year announced the class 12 science result on May 19. Of the 95,096 students who had written the HSC examination, 73, 211 students (77.98 per cent) passed it. CHSE has declared the class 12 Arts, commerce result on June 9.

In 2018, Plus II Science pass percentage was 76.98. A total of 19,561 students have obtained first division, 24,164 students got the second division, and 28,968 students secured third division.