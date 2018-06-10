CHSE Odisha +2 12th Result 2018 Highlights: Pass percentage drops in Arts, increases in Science

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Result 2018 Highlights: The result will be declared in the presence of Education Minister, Badri Narayan Patra. The result will be declared in the presence of Education Minister, Badri Narayan Patra.

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Result 2018, Odisha Board 12th +2/Plus Two Result 2018 Highlights: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the results for Class 12 plus II examination, for Arts and Commerce streams, at 10:30 am at the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The marks of the students will be available for viewing from 11 am onwards. The result will be declared in the presence of Education Minister, Badri Narayan Patra,” said Pranab Mangaraj, Secretary, CHSE Odisha. If one is unable to open the official websites due to heavy traffic, he/she may also check the same at other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.

The Plus II examination was conducted from March 6 to March 29 and around 2.84 lakh students have appeared for the Arts, Commerce examination this year that was held in 1,106 centres. Earlier, the Plus II Science result was declared last month, and 76.98 per cent students have cleared the examination successfully. A total of 19,561 students have obtained first division, 24,164 students got the second division, and 28,968 students secured third division.

