CHSE Odisha +2 12th Result 2018 Highlights: Pass percentage drops in Arts, increases in Science

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Result 2018, Odisha Board 12th +2/Plus Two Result 2018 Highlights: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the results for Class 12 plus II examination, for Arts and Commerce streams, at 10:30 am at the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The marks of the students will be available for viewing from 11 am onwards. The result will be declared in the presence of Education Minister, Badri Narayan Patra,” said Pranab Mangaraj, Secretary, CHSE Odisha. If one is unable to open the official websites due to heavy traffic, he/she may also check the same at other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.
The Plus II examination was conducted from March 6 to March 29 and around 2.84 lakh students have appeared for the Arts, Commerce examination this year that was held in 1,106 centres. Earlier, the Plus II Science result was declared last month, and 76.98 per cent students have cleared the examination successfully. A total of 19,561 students have obtained first division, 24,164 students got the second division, and 28,968 students secured third division.
In Arts, the pass percentage (69.79) has dropped by 2 per cent while in Commerce, it has increased by 3 per cent (74.91 per cent) as compared to the last year. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 examination (Arts, Commerce and Science) stands at 71.47 per cent.
In Arts stream, a total of 2,30,206 students had appeared for the exams, out of which a toal of 1,58,378 have passed.
1st division holders: 19,9932nd division holders: 26,0763rd division holders: 1,12,143
In Commerce stream, a total of 26,984 students had appeared for the exams, out of which a toal of 20,216 have passed.
1st division holders: 4,0062nd division holders: 3,7343rd division holders: 12,470
Marks have now been uploaded on the official websites. Students can obtain their scores by entering their roll number and registration number.
In Commerce, a total of 4006 students have secured more than 60 per cent and in Arts, a total of 19,993 students have secured more than 60 per cent.
The official website, chseodisha.nic.in, is not opening at the moment as the results might be getting uploaded on the same. Students should maintain patience and check the same by refreshing the page after 8-10 minutes.
The district with the best performance in the Arts stream is Puri with a pass percentage of 79.87 per cent and Nabarangpur has recorded the least pass percentage of 47.58. In Commerce, Nayagarh district has recorded the highest pass percentage with 95.59 per cent and Deogarh is last with a pass percentage of 45.07.
The pass percentage for boys in Commerce stream is 73.11 and for girls, it is 78.48 per cent. The overall pass percentage stands at 74.91 for Commerce. The overall pass percentage for vocational course is 52.61 per cent. In few minutes, students will be able to check their marks at the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
The pass percentage for boys in Arts stream is 60.88 and for girls, it is 75.39 per cent. Girls have outperformed boys this year.
The result has now been released and the overall pass percentage for Arts stands at 68.79 and that for Commerce is 74.91 per cent.
The result for Class 12 examination has been declared for Arts, Commerce streams. Marks of all the students will now be uploaded by 11 am. Students should keep their admit cards ready to check their scores.
It should be noticed that the results published are provisional and subject to modification after post-publication scrutiny. Any mistake detected should however, be brought to the notice of the Controller, CHSE Odisha within 30 days from the date of publication of the result.
This year, to prevent incidents of paper leak and rampant cheating, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance. Meanwhile, as per reports, the board exam was surrounded with incidents of paper leak this year. Nearly, an hour after the start of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, photos of question paper of MIL subject started circulating on WhatsApp at around Kendrapara district. However, the Board officials dismissed leak reports.
In Class 10th, the district with the highest pass percentage was Baleswar, which had recorded a pass percentage of 88.25. A total of 1,715 students had scored grade A1, 15,689 had scored A2, 39,252 had scored B1 and B2 had been obtained by a total of 68,009 students.
This year, the board increased the number of seats from 1,007 to 1,110 for plus two exam centres, due to the increase in the number of students. The result of Class 10 examination was declared on May 7, 2018. Over 76.23 per cent regular students cleared the examination successfully, however, for open school candidates, the pass percentage stood at 41.93. A total of 36 schools have registered zero result.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa. The administrative function of the Council commenced from 7th September 1982 in a rented building at Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar.
"The Odisha Board will announce the results of class 12 Arts, Commerce examination on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at 10:30 am in presence of Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra," Pranab Mangaraj, Secretary, CHSE Odisha had earlier said. Last year, CHSE declared the Plus 2 Results for Arts and Commerce stream in just 19 days after the declaration of Science stream result. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 76.98 percent.
Around 2.84 lakh students have appeared for the Arts, Commerce examination this year. The regular students appeared in the examinations according to the new syllabus prepared in the line of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, the ex-regular students had appeared for the Plus II exam as per their old syllabus.
Students should keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to view their scores. They should follow the below mentioned steps to check their marks.
Step `1: Log on to the official website
Step 2: Click on the link for result
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
If one is unable to open the official websites due to heavy traffic, he/she may also check the same at other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.
