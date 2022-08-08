CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Score card to be released today at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: This year, the exams were held in traditional way after the gap of one year, as last year the students were marked on the basis of alternate assessment criteria. (Representative image. Express photo)

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will today release the result of the HSC or +2 exam result for the Arts stream from the Bhubaneswar office. The score card will be available for download on the official CHSE websites — orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

The CHSE exams were held in an offline mode between April 28 and May 28 from 8 am till 10 am. A total of 3,21,508 students appeared for the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams in CHSE +2 examinations. This year, the exams were held in the traditional mode after the gap of one year, as last year the students were marked on the basis of alternate assessment criteria.

Last month, the CHSE had declared the result for Commerce and Science stream. This year, the CHSE +2 pass percentage for the science stream is 96.12 per cent and 89.20 per cent for the commerce stream. The students who do not clear these exams will be given an opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. Candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent to pass the CHSE Odisha +2 exams.