Monday, August 08, 2022
CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Score card to be released today at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Once released, candidates will be able to download their Arts stream result from the official CHSE websites — chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 8, 2022 1:41:53 pm
chse odisha, +2 result, chseodisha plus two result, CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: This year, the exams were held in traditional way after the gap of one year, as last year the students were marked on the basis of alternate assessment criteria. (Representative image. Express photo)

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will today release the result of the HSC or +2 exam result for the Arts stream from the Bhubaneswar office. The score card will be available for download on the official CHSE websites — orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. 

The CHSE exams were held in an offline mode between April 28 and May 28 from 8 am till 10 am. A total of 3,21,508 students appeared for the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams in CHSE +2 examinations. This year, the exams were held in the traditional mode after the gap of one year, as last year the students were marked on the basis of alternate assessment criteria.

Last month, the CHSE had declared the result for Commerce and Science stream. This year, the CHSE +2 pass percentage for the science stream is 96.12 per cent and 89.20 per cent for the commerce stream. The students who do not clear these exams will be given an opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. Candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent to pass the CHSE Odisha +2 exams.

Live Blog

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Check result at the official CHSE websites — chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

13:41 (IST)08 Aug 2022
CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Arts Result 2022: How to check score card

Step 1: Visit the official website — orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘CHSE Odisha class 12 result 2022’ available on the homepage 
Step 3: Fill the required details like – registration number, roll number, image text (captcha)
Step 4: Click on submit and the result will appear on the screen 
Step 5: Download, and take a printout for further reference.

13:30 (IST)08 Aug 2022
CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Arts Result 2022: Websites to check score

Students who appeared for the CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Arts stream exam can check their score cards at these wesbites:
— orissaresults.nic.in
— chseodisha.nic.in

board exam, board results, board exam result 2022, Odisha results CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The exams were held in an offline mode between April 28 to May 28 from 8 am till 10 am. (Representative image)

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Candidates who do not score a minimum of 33 per cent in the CHSE Odisha +2 exams will be eligible to appear for supplementary exams.

