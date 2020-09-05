CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Check assessment scheme for cancelled papers

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2020: Students will get result at 4 pm at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Over 2.18 lakh (2,18,800) students who had appeared in the class 12 Arts stream exam will get their result on September 5. The result will be available at 4 pm, the students can check result at the websites- chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

The result was usually released in June, but this time it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students who could not appear in the examinations that were cancelled will be awarded marks on the basis of a special assessment scheme.

As per the revised scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects s/he has appeared for. Similarly, if a student has appeared in three subjects, s/he will be marked on the basis of the two best performing paper.

The students can check the result through the websites mentioned above. Click on the link for the result on the homepage. In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details. Click on submit.