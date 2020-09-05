scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 05, 2020
CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Check assessment scheme for cancelled papers

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE: The result will be available at 4 pm, the students can check result at the websites- chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2020 1:35:44 pm
CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Over 2.18 lakh (2,18,800) students who had appeared in the class 12 Arts stream exam will get their result on September 5. The result will be available at 4 pm, the students can check result at the websites- chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

The result was usually released in June, but this time it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students who could not appear in the examinations that were cancelled will be awarded marks on the basis of a special assessment scheme.

As per the revised scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects s/he has appeared for. Similarly, if a student has appeared in three subjects, s/he will be marked on the basis of the two best performing paper.

The students can check the result through the websites mentioned above. Click on the link for the result on the homepage. In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details. Click on submit.

Live Blog

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, check websites, direct link to get results

13:35 (IST)05 Sep 2020
How to check result

The students can check the result through the websites- chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Click on the link for the result on the homepage. In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details. Click on submit

13:22 (IST)05 Sep 2020
Odisha 12th Arts Result to be released at 4 pm

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha will announce the result for the class 12 Arts stream exam on September 5 at 4 pm. The students can check the results through the websites- chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Odisha has released plus two Science and Commerce stream results earlier. In science stream, a total of 72.33 per cent students had passed while the pass percentage in commerce stream touched 74.95 per cent. In the class 10 result, the students’ pass percentage was recorded at 78.76 per cent.

