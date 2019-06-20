CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce results 2019: When and where to check

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is likely to declare the results for class 12 Arts and Commerce streams on Friday, June 21, 2019. Nearly 2.35 lakh students appeared for the class 12 Arts stream exams and 27,000 gave the exams for the Commerce stream this year. The class 12 exams were held from March 7, 2019 to March 30, 2019.

Students can check their results on the official websites orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. In case the official websites do not function, students can also check their results at indiaresults.com, which is a partner website.

Students can check their results via SMS as well by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, had earlier announced the result for Class 12 Science stream on June 3, 2019. Out of the 99,000 students who appeared for the examination, around 72.83 per cent students passed it. Girls outperformed boys, securing a pass percentage of 75.02% while boys secured 70.40%. Close to 29.425 students secured the first division, 33.81% students secured the second division and 35.87% secured the third division.

Last year, the pass percentage for the Science stream was 77.98%, for the Commerce stream it was 74.95% and the pass percentage for students from the Arts stream was 68.79%.