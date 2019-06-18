CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce results 2019 date and time updates

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce results 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is likely to release the class 12 arts and commerce streams results by Friday, June 21, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, CHSE Odisha secretary Lopa Mudra Mohanty said, “Though the date has not been confirmed, but we are planning to announce the results of class 12 Arts, Commerce examinations by Friday.”

The CHSE Odisha high school students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their result via SMS as well by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

In case the official websites do not function, students can also check class 12 results at indiaresults.com which is a partner website.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, a total of 72 per cent students cleared the plus two examinations successfully, the results of which was declared on June 3. A total of 33.81 per cent students have secured second division marks. A total of 29.42 per cent students obtained first division, and 35.87 per cent students secured the third division.

Last year, 76.98 per cent students cleared class 12 Science, 68.79 per cent in Commerce and 74.9 per cent in Humanities stream.