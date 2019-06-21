Declared! CHSE Odisha Board +2 Arts, Commerce, Vocational Result 2019: How to check

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has declared the results for class 12 Arts and Commerce streams on Friday, June 21, 2019. “The results of Class 12 Arts, Commerce examination will be declared today at 3:30 pm. The results will be available at the websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.insoon after the declaration of results,” CHSE Odisha secretary Lopa Mudra Mohanty said.

LIVE UPDATES | CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019

Students can check their results on the official websites orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. In case the official websites do not function, students can also check their results at indiaresults.com, which is a partner website.

Nearly 2.35 lakh students appeared for the class 12 Arts stream exams and 27,000 gave the exams for the Commerce stream this year. The class 12 exams were held from March 7, 2019 to March 30, 2019.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce result 2019: How to check via websites

Step 1: Log on to the official website, chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your credentials required in the fields provided

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce result 2019: How to check via SMS

Students can check their results via SMS as well by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, had earlier announced the result for Class 12 Science stream on June 3, 2019. Out of the 99,000 students who appeared for the examination, around 72.83 per cent students passed it.

Last year, the pass percentage for the Science stream was 77.98%, for the Commerce stream it was 74.95% and the pass percentage for students from the Arts stream was 68.79%.